TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE: Late-week rain chances are looking better

The heat continues, but there may be a brief relief on the way. Wednesday will be off to a muggy start with warm temps in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will be similar to Monday and Tuesday, but humidity will be slightly less oppressive by late-afternoon. Still be prepared for stifling heat! Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. Actual air temps will likely range from the low 90s along the coast to middle 100s inland. Moderate to major heat risk (level 2 and 3 out of 4) will continue all week despite this minor fluctuations in humidity. Please check in on kids, pets, and the elderly. Stay hydrated and be sure to find a cool place to beat the heat.

There is some hope on the horizon. I'll be tracking a 'wrinkle' of low pressure moving across the Gulf in hopes that it can offer some beneficial rain. What were 'slim' rain chances for the end of the week are now looking more promising! It's still a bit early to know how much rain is expected or exactly what time, but conditions favor better rainfall along the coast and toward the Victoria Crossroads. More details to come as we track these rain chances!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies, breezy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Wednesday night: Clear skies, a bit less humid

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

