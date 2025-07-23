TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE: Late-week rain chances are looking better

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temps are getting hotter
- Increasing rain chances for late-week
The heat continues, but there may be a brief relief on the way. Wednesday will be off to a muggy start with warm temps in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will be similar to Monday and Tuesday, but humidity will be slightly less oppressive by late-afternoon. Still be prepared for stifling heat! Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. Actual air temps will likely range from the low 90s along the coast to middle 100s inland. Moderate to major heat risk (level 2 and 3 out of 4) will continue all week despite this minor fluctuations in humidity. Please check in on kids, pets, and the elderly. Stay hydrated and be sure to find a cool place to beat the heat.
There is some hope on the horizon. I'll be tracking a 'wrinkle' of low pressure moving across the Gulf in hopes that it can offer some beneficial rain. What were 'slim' rain chances for the end of the week are now looking more promising! It's still a bit early to know how much rain is expected or exactly what time, but conditions favor better rainfall along the coast and toward the Victoria Crossroads. More details to come as we track these rain chances!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear skies, breezy
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Wednesday night: Clear skies, a bit less humid
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a terrific evening!