THURSDAY FORECAST: The hottest temps of the year, followed by weekend showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Temps will be the hottest Thursday afternoon

Increasing rain chances for Friday night

Tracking the Tropics

Thursday morning will feel more pleasant as humidity dials back just a bit. Expect morning low temps in the middle 70s. However, it won't last long— temperatures will be hotter. In fact, Thursday will be the hottest day of the week and the hottest day of 2025 so far. Corpus Christi has reached a maximum of 98ºF three times this year: March 14, June 1, and July 23. 'Feels like' temps will be as high as 105-115ºF during the height of the afternoon heat. Moderate to major heat risk (level 2 and 3 out of 4) continues: please check in on kids, pets, and the elderly. Stay hydrated and be sure to find a cool place to beat the heat.

KRIS 6 Weather Forecast high temperatures for July 24, 2025

Rain chances are looking better. While the details are still unclear as to exactly how much rainfall is expected, coastal neighborhoods will likely get receive the highest totals around a half-inch. This rain is compliments of a group of thunderstorms and rich tropical moisture moving across the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a low chance of development before it reaches the Texas Coast, but that could change as conditions look to be more favorable closer to Texas.



Less development is of course ideal— we don't need winds, just rain please! Plus, if this disturbance were to develop into tropical trouble, we would likely get less rain in the case that this stayed a bit to our north. Lots of "unknowns", more details to come as we track this area of interest.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies, breezy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a wonderful evening!