Blount lands dream job; George West eyes another UIL District 16-3A DII championship

GEORGE WEST, Texas — George West has a new football head coach Rod Blount, but he is familiar with the program. He served as a offensive coordinator back in 2013 under the late Tim Holt. He's got a stable of backs, including his son Kohen, ready to cause chaos in the backfield.

"It's extremely special. It's kind of my dream job since I was 19-years-old. I was here for nine years and it was everything I thought it would be. Great community support. The kids worked hard and the parents expected them to work hard, so it's great to be back in this environment."

Blount has served as a head coach for Mathis and Navarro over the last nine years, and he's never missed playoffs. He inherits a Longhorns squad that won the district title for the first time in six years. He brings along his son, who's happy to be back with his childhood friends.

"It's awesome. I grew up with all of these guys. I played with them in little league football," said George West senior tailback and defensive end Kohen Blount. "It's just awesome coming back and regaining the relationships that I had with them."

Their offensive line returns three starters, paving the way for George West's new Slot-T offense.

"I really like the physicality of the offense and the smash mouth football," said George West free safety and tailback Spender Lee. "I think the offensive line and the years they've had with us."

The Longhorn's defense returns two starters to the trenches, but they're supported by experience behind them.

"It's probably at linebacker with our two sophomores. Cason Campos was newcomer of the year last year and Dylan Thomisee was a starter as a freshman as well. They act like they're seniors, the play like they're seniors and the lead like they're seniors. They've done a great job. Also Spencer Lee is returning in the secondary as free safety."

George West will be tested early at home with another strong 3A program in a different division, San Diego, on Friday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m. They've got a quarterback battle to pick between Jaxson Alaniz and Cade Peters.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine projects the Longhorns to win UIL District 16-3A DII ahead of Santa Rosa, Odem, Hebbronville, Taft, Banquete and Monte Alto. Kohen Blount is the district's preseason offensive MVP.