Three Rivers reloads around stacked receiver corps, led by new head coach Jesse Garcia

THREE RIVERS, Texas — Three Rivers football returns plenty of receivers with speed. They'll look to build on strength and power led by new head coach Jesse Garcia.

"We're facing a lot of adversity with a lot of our guys graduating last year, but going into this year we're making sure we give 110 percent every single practice to come out on top," said Three Rivers junior center and nose guard David Torres.

Three Rivers offensive line has a lot of size, which is going to help their new quarterback Paxton Soliz get comfortable.

"He is going to be a dual-threat. He's going to use his feet as much as we use the arm, which is going to be a big plus for us," said Garcia. "As fast as we want to go, not only do you have to worry about the receivers and running backs out there, but him as well."

Their offense is stacked with a deep receiver corps and strong running backs like junior Evin Sheppard. Although they have a new quarterback, their chemistry together goes way back.

"I think we've been pretty good. We've known each other for a while," said Sheppard. "My whole childhood we played youth football together, and I think we have a good chemistry together."

The Bulldogs defense is learning a new scheme, but their in-game experience is speeding up the process.

"We do have some experience on the defensive line, but our secondary kids have played a lot of football as well," Garcia said. "The big thing is when we get to those third down situations the experience is there where hopefully we don't give up the big play to allow them to keep the drive going."

Three Rivers starts the season with a road trip to Falls City on Friday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m. Dave Campbell's Texas magazine projects the Bulldogs to finish third in UIL District 16-2A DI behind Refugio and Santa Maria.