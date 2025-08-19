Pirates reload roster around powerful trenches; Sinton ranked No. 19 in UIL 4A-DII

SINTON, Texas — In Sinton, Pirates football head coach Michael Troutman says the Standard is the Standard. Last year the Pirates advanced to the fourth round of playoffs. They were upset by 3 points against Wimberley. After that game they went right back to work.

"We just reload, and that's the thought process and these kids know," Troutman said. "They understand it starts in the offseason. It starts after we lost to Wimberley. It starts in the weight room. It starts in the offseason. It continued during the summer."

Sinton's offensive power stems from the trenches. The Pirates have one of the best o-lines in UIL 4A.

"We've been training together for three years now and we've been real tight knit for a while," said Sinton senior center Zack Busack. "Just the constant grind for being on the o-line in the trenches. You know, we're just always with each other. Always practicing."

They'll give confidence to Sinton's new starting quarterback Quincy Bess who took advantage of his backup role last season. He completed 2-of-2 passes for 52 yards and rushed for 158 yards on 16 carries and scored 1 touchdown. His receivers are young, but his vertical threat will be Sean Hughes.

"Our quarterback Quincy Bess I've known him all of my life basically," said Sinton senior wide receiver and defensive back Hughes. "We've really been connected since we were kids."

Mykha Green leads the running backs. Last fall, the senior rushed for 865 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Add Marcus Zapata and Austin Mutchler, and Sinton's backfield will be tough to slow down.

"Those two guys are just as explosive," Troutman said. "Great vision, great speed and have heart when they run the ball. Having those three threats in the backfield it's really something nice to have."

Sinton sits No. 19 in Dave Campbell's UIL 4A-DII preseason poll. The Pirates young defense will rely early on the veteran leadership of linebacker Jonathan Rivas and two-way player Hughes.

"Everyday they're getting better. We take pride in playing great defense here," Troutman said. "You know we're going to have an explosive offense, but we're going to have a great defense that is sound and runs to the ball with passion."

Sinton starts the season at home at Pirate Stadium on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. against Beeville.