Flour Bluff volleyball's road back to State starts with a tough 3-1 win over Calallen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas UIL volleyball games began this week, and the Coastal Bend was treated with a tough non-district matchup between the 5A-DI defending State Champions Flour Bluff and 4A-DI Calallen. The Lady Cats advanced to the third round of playoffs last season.

Calallen took an early lead in the first set, and secured the victory 25-19. Flour Bluff rebounded and won the next three sets.

"So I think our coach was just telling us to stay locked-in right. That's a big thing for us just staying locked in and doing our parts.," said Flour Bluff senior setter Lola Fisher. "Trusting each other is a big thing. She really wanted somebody to step, and really I think the whole team needed to step up. Like we lost an important piece last year. I think we have a lot of young people and a lot of juniors, and so I really like watching them step into their leadership roles. I think that's super cool."

Larissa Liska

Set 1: Calallen 25, Flour Bluff 19

Set 2: Calallen 19, Flour Bluff 25

Set 3: Calallen 23, Flour Bluff 25

Set 4: Calallen 14, Flour Bluff 25

For a full schedule for Flour Bluff volleyball click here. Checkout Calallen's varsity schedule here.