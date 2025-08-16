Ray builds off last year's postseason; defensive leadership in secondary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans ended a five-year playoff drought last season under head coach Craig Charlton. Despite having a young offense, they have plenty of playing experience last season.

"I've told the kids this," said Ray head coach Craig Charlton. "It started with the playoff run, but it went all the way through offseason and it went in through the summer. It was the best summer we've had in years."

The Texans are projected to earn another trip to playoffs this fall, sitting four in UIL District 14-5A DII's preseason poll. Junior quarterback Tripp Thompson will be surrounded by offensive talent.

"Running back we've got Brian McCullum coming back," said Thompson. "He's also got the same experience coming back. Then we've got my tight end coming back. Last year he played the whole year, and two new receivers. Receivers that played last year, but didn't stop."

Thompson threw the ball for 1,525 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

"Well he's matured, and now he can run the offense and make checks at the line of scrimmage possibly," said Charlton. "Having that guy back there at the helm that can run it and do different things. It's great."

Ray's priority has been reloading the linemen.

"Most of them are new, but we got a new coach and he's putting all of the experience into them," said Thompson.

On defense, the Texans secondary will lead the way.

"One of the only things staying all returners is going to be our secondary," said Ray cornerback Nicoli Hill-Zanoni. "It's going to boost our chemistry. We've played together. We're going to play together this year much stronger as brothers. I think that will help us."

Ray kicks off the season against Laredo Nixon on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium.