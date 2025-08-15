Bobcats bring versatility to offense; Refugio ranks No. 1 in 2A-DI preseason poll

REFUGIO, Texas — Over the offseason the Refugio Bobcats had to make a few adjustments on offense. They graduated their starting quarterback and running back, but they've been able to fill the roles by having multiple players being versatile.

"We don't have quite the depth we've had," said Refugio football head coach Drew Cox. "We kind of multi-trained some people to create depth."

Refugio second-year head coach Drew Cox is training two Bobcats at quarterback, running back Ray Lewis and wide receiver Matthew Perez. Lewis' power and strength add another dynamic to the offense.

"That's what all Ray has done his whole life is be a running back, and he played some backup quarterback last year," Cox said. "He is going to be real versatile, and we have a lot of kids like that. They can play different skill positions."

Both quarterbacks have an o-line that's returning a majority of its starters, including left tackle Cole Korczynski and center Frankie Solis.

"You know we have the best pass protection in UIL 2A I think, in my opinion," said Solis. "I've been playing with Ray since we were little. We have a connection already, so he's really comfortable with me."

A strong group in the trenches that should boost the running attack from Zander Wills who had 700 yards and 19 tackles last season. They'll be supported by an experienced receiver corps that also adds depth to the defenses secondary. Coach Cox has liked what he's seen from the defense as a whole.

"They get to the ball really well. They don't stop," Cox said. "Like I said there's a lot of them back, so we know what kind of tacklers and stuff they are."

Dave Campbell's preseason poll features Refugio as the top team in UIL 2A-DI, but the Bobcats know it's just a number. They've got to earn it.

"It kind of puts a target on your back, but there's always three or four teams," said Korczynski . "It's just who wants it the most is going to be the ones that win it."

Refugio starts their season with a home game against Cotulla on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.