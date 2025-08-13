Flour Bluff's dominant defense preps new starters on offense for pursuit of playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff football made a deep fourth round playoff appearance last season, but this year they'll have to achieve their goals with a new quarterback, running back and lead receivers.

"We're going to look good. We're going to be big, we're going to be fast and we're going to be powerful," said Flour Bluff senior center Matthew Howard. "It took a couple of weeks getting used to everything you know. Basically everything is new, but once we did everything clicked and it's running."

Flour Bluff's offense through spring football and the offseason has been fueled by their linemen, returning two starters. Head coach Clynton Elwood says they make it easier for their quarterbacks to get comfortable.

"These guys we have Izayah Villarreal, Lucian Cruz, Kolton Strey, Andres Moreno as well," Elwood said. "We have guys who are stepping in and they play other positions as well."

The Hornets defense is ready to swarm with seven returners and 10 seniors. They bring back their safeties and add new cornerbacks behind senior linebacker and preseason district defensive MVP Tristan Wilson. His confidence comes from his friends in the trenches.

"Oh, we've got some big boys up front. We got Anthony Mimms, Micah (Mitchell), Landon (Green) and Owen (Beseda)," Wilson said. "We've got some big boys up front and we got a big box, so we'll be good."

Last year Flour Bluff outscored opponents 613-276 through 14 games. An experienced defense that's ready to prep the new offense.

"I think just being aggressive and physical," Wilson said. "I hope that really gets the offense going because they get to see what it will be like in real games."

The Hornets kickoff the season with a home game against Mexico City on Thurs., Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.