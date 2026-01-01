Christopher Malave

Chris Malave joins the KRIS 6 Weather Team as a Weather/Climate Multimedia Journalist and Meteorologist. He holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in Mathematics and Certificate in Emergency Management and Homeland Security from Florida State University. While at FSU, he was a Weather Producer and On-Air Student Meteorologist for FSU Weather which helped him to learn the ropes of the role of a broadcast meteorologist. Chris has experience covering various extreme weather events, including Hurricane Melissa in 2025 and Milton in 2024, snow in Tallahassee, and severe weather!

Chris was born in New Jersey but has now lived in four different states: New Jersey, California, Florida (where he has lived the longest), and now Texas! Having lived in several different states across the country, Chris has been exposed to all sorts of different weather and climates! From experiencing major hurricanes, severe weather, and snow in Florida and New Jersey, to wildfires in California, weather has always been a part of his life from a young age. One of Chris’ earliest weather experiences was riding out Hurricane Charley in 2004 at WUSF in Tampa, where his father, Steve, served as the news director. His passion for weather truly began at age 7, when his family was in the middle of moving houses across the street while Hurricane Irene was impacting New Jersey and the Northeast. What started as watching the Weather Channel’s coverage of the storm quickly turned into a fascination for extreme weather! From there, he was captivated by tornadoes, hurricanes, and the survivor stories of real people impacted by Mother Nature.

When Chris was 8-years old, his mom asked him a simple question, “If you could go anywhere in the world where would you go?” 8-year old Chris answered “Anywhere there is a tornado.” While he still hasn’t seen that tornado in person yet, his passion for weather hasn’t gone away. This led to him choosing to pursue a career in broadcast meteorology! When Chris isn’t on the green screen, he enjoys collecting and building LEGO, watching college sports, going to the gym, playing video games, content creation, and hanging out with friends. He also loves making music! During his time at FSU, Chris was a member of the World Renowned Florida State University Marching Chiefs and the FSU Seminole Sound Pep Band, where he played the Euphonium. Chris’ primary instrument is the Trombone, and he performed in several ensembles at FSU including Trombone Choir, Swing Machine, and Campus Band.

Chris is looking forward to forecasting weather in a part of the country that has very active weather! Chris believes that weather affects everybody regardless of background, and wants to use his degree to empower the public with potentially life-saving weather information. If you have any weather questions or local weather and climate stories that you believe need to be told, please reach out to him! It is an honor and privilege to serve the Coastal Bend!

Make sure to follow Chris on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X to stay weather aware!

@CMalaveWX

