Stephanie Molina KRIS, KAJA

Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina joined the KRIS 6 News team in March 2025.

She joined the station from Univision Houston, where she had worked on the assignment desk since May 2023. During that time, Stephanie worked on several complex stories and helped cover breaking news that gained national attention. Stephanie's coverage of Hurricane Beryl and the Lakewood Church Shooting in 2024 earned her two Emmy awards.

Stephanie got her start in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin, where she was part of the Texas Student Television News Department from August 2019 until December 2021. She played multiple roles during her time in the organization and even worked her way to becoming the News Director. She graduated from UT in May 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Stephanie was born and raised in Houston. She is one of eight children and the eldest daughter in her family. Stephanie loves to spend time with her two tabby cats, Kiki and Lala, who are named after two of her favorite Sanrio characters. She also loves to travel and has had the opportunity to visit Japan and China.

As a Texas native, Stephanie is beyond excited to report in the Coastal Bend and bring stories from the Hispanic Community. She is primarily focused on covering neighborhoods in West Nueces and Kleberg Counties.