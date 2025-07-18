Coastal Bend teens to represent Team USA in powerlifting competition abroad

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Seven teen powerlifters from the Coastal Bend are heading to Georgetown, Grand Cayman Islands, to represent Team USA at the NAPF Pan-American Championship.

Team Serpa includes young athletes from across the region, including Orange Grove, London, Odem, and Robstown.

"Our team motto is, it's yeah we wanna get you stronger but we also wanna make you a better man or woman like that at the end of the day because that's what you're gonna have after even after power lifting," said Caleb Frnka, a Team Serpa powerlifter.

The 15-year-old is an Orange Grove ISD student and has been powerlifting for more than two years. He told KRIS 6 News he is excited to represent Team USA and show he is a real contender.

"You really gotta have that mindset that hey somebody's working harder than you, somebody's working or somebody stronger than you, you really just gotta get to work and that's a big mental note that I keep to myself to help me push through those hard days," Caleb said.

A few months ago, Team Serpa competed at the national level representing South Texas, bringing home gold, bronze, and silver medals.

Caleb's younger brother, Carson Frnka, will also be competing in the Cayman Islands.

"It's definitely nerve-wracking before that first squat, but building up, you know, kind of going into the meet, you know, you just have to stay in your zone doing you," Carson said.

For Carson, the international competition represents an exciting opportunity to experience what the world has to offer through powerlifting. Carson has over 50 Regional/State/National records.

"It's definitely special because, you know, a lot of people would like to have this opportunity and I'm, I'm glad I'm able to, but it's, it's pretty exciting and you know I'm ready for it," Carson said.

J'Lynn Fernandez, another Team Serpa powerlifter, holds over 40 Regional/State/National records. Fernandez is a senior in Robstown ISD and hopes to keep pursuing powerlifting in her college career.

"Doing it with my team, it's like a good feeling because I'm not alone and they're not alone, we come together, so I'm excited for not only me but them as well," Fernandez said.

Other Team Serpa members are:

Breanna Palmer, a recent graduate from Odem ISD, will be attending Friend’s University on a Powerlifting Scholarship.

Leilani Escobar, an upcoming senior at London ISD, holds the state record in bench press, deadlift, and total for Powerlifting America. She was the one squatting and performing her opening attempt for the upcoming NAPF Championships in Georgetown, Grand Cayman Islands.

Autumn Gilday, a recent graduate from Calallen ISD.



Team Serpa’s coach, Jack Rangel, shares with KRIS 6 News that they are constantly trying to better themselves as a team, as individuals, and as community members.

“Team Serpa volunteers in our community and schools,” Coach Rangel said. “We hold our athletes responsible for their actions, and work towards their success not only on the platform, but in life. This past year, Team Serpa athletes received a total of 7 college scholarships, allowing them to continue their education and compete in the sport they love, at a minimal cost.”

Team Serpa will begin their journey to the Cayman Islands next Thursday.

For more information about Team Serpa, click on the STX Powerhouse Facebook page.

STX Powerhouse, a recent gym that opened up in Robstown, is where Team Serpa trains.

You can donate and support the team through their Cash App at $SerpaPowerlifting and/or their GoFundMe.

