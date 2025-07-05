Falfurrias mourns loss of dedicated councilmember David Longoria

FALFURRIAS, Texas — David Longoria, a lifelong Falfurrias resident and dedicated public servant, is being remembered by his community following his passing on June 24, 2025.

Born and raised in Falfurrias, Longoria came from humble beginnings and worked multiple jobs simultaneously to support his family throughout his life.

"He grew up just like many of the people in this community and so they learned to put their faith in him," said J.D. Longoria, Mr. Longoria’s son.

J.D. Longoria reflected on his father's work ethic, which left a lasting impression on his family.

"It wasn't until as we grew up that we reflected and just knew that this was the hardest working man that we ever knew," J.D. Longoria said.

David Longoria's career included roles as a police officer and business operator before he decided to dedicate his retirement years to public service as a city council member.

Former colleague Aaron Trevino, now Brooks County Commissioner Precinct #4, worked alongside Longoria on the city council. He remembers Longoria as a man who communicated with purpose and respect.

"We'd have a discussion on council or in general, and he said what he was gonna say, very respectfully and professionally, right, and he made his point across and it was always for the benefit of the people," Trevino said.

During their time serving together, Trevino and Mr. Longoria secured the first K9 for the police department and organized various fundraising events for the community.

Trevino carries with him valuable advice from his former colleague: "He said, you just keep it up and, and always remember who got you in office, and to this day I will never forget those words."

Mr. Longoria’s son said he was a man of deep faith with profound love for both his family and community.

"That's kind of what we enjoy about the legacy of my dad was that you know he left impressions here he addressed many of the needs of the community," J.D. Longoria said.

