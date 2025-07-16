Newborn girl found in Kingsville Walmart trash can leads to grandfather’s arrest

KINGSVILLE, Texas — As KRIS 6 reported earlier, Kingsville police are investigating after a baby girl was found in a Walmart trash can Monday night. The infant’s grandfather, the father of the teen mother, faces a charge.

"Last night, about 10:22 p.m., we were contacted by Walmart employees via 911 that they located a baby inside a trash bag," Celinda Tatum, Kingsville Police Department accident investigator, said.

Employees at the Walmart on East General Cavazos Boulevard discovered the baby and performed CPR until officers arrived at the scene.

According to Detective Tatum, a maintenance worker discovered the infant while collecting trash from the restroom.

"Maintenance was able to grab all the trash bags and cans from the actual restroom and he was en route to dispose of them whenever he thought it was a little concerning and made contact with the other employees," Detective Tatum said.

The baby was then taken to Christus Spohn Hospital–Kleberg, which is located next to Walmart, where doctors pronounced her dead.

“The female suspect did arrive back on scene that night, so we did make contact with her,” Detective Tatum added. “She's getting medically assessed at the hospital whenever she gets released, then we would speak to her regarding the incident."

In a press release, Kingsville Police Chief John Blair stated investigators reviewed surveillance video showing a female entering the store and going into a restroom where she remained for 40 minutes before leaving in a vehicle. Approximately 30 minutes after her departure, someone discovered the newborn.

While police did not identify the 17-year-old, they confirmed that her father, 45-year-old Jerry Lee Martinez of Mathis, Texas, has been charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

"The avenue taken last night wasn't the correct one, wasn't a safe one for the mother or the child,” Detective Tatum said. “We do advise that anytime an incident does occur at any moment, contact police or emergency personnel so that the baby and the mother can get seen medically."

Texas has a Safe Haven Law, also known as the "Baby Moses Law," which allows parents to surrender their newborn to an employee at designated safe places such as hospitals, fire stations, or EMS stations, with no questions asked.

Police are asking anyone with information that might assist with the investigation to contact the Kingsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (361) 593-8849. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Kingsville Crime Stoppers at (361) 592-INFO (4636).

