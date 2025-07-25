ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Independent School District has new student guidelines for the upcoming school year that include requirements for clear backpacks, clear water bottles, and compliance with state laws.

Parents are reacting to the changes, with some questioning the timing and necessity of the new rules.

"Just all the changes that they're, they're implementing so fast, like so late, you know, I'm just like waiting to see, you know what else that they're gonna implement," Johanna Perez, a parent of three RISD students, said.

What to know about Robstown ISD’s new policies for 2025–26

KRIS 6 News asked Robstown ISD Police Chief Filiberto Tagle if there were any specific incident that prompted the new clear backpack policy.

"No, there hasn't been a specific, just we've been, we research we look at everything, you know, we've seen issues in the past, how things happen and you know, backpacks seem to come up a lot and like I said, a clear backpack is just something another safety element that we can add to to keep our school safe," Tagle said.

The clear water bottle rule has made parents like Perez question how children in band or sports will be able to stay hydrated properly throughout the day.

“It's really hard having for them to carry so much stuff just because they don't allow, you know, their water bottles, and they have to have a clear water bottle for the for the day, and you know it's gonna be hard,” Perez said.

RISD Coordinator of Communications Katrina Alejandro responds to the concern by saying each campus has a water filling station that gives cool to room temperature water.

“If a student has a need where they're needing cold water, just communicate that with your principal or director, coach, maybe, on that campus to see if there's an alternative for you to have,” Alejandro said.

The new Texas legislative cell phone ban has also raised concerns among parents if an emergency were to occur. Alejandro clarified that students can still bring phones to school, but cannot use them during class time.

"We would be able to contact the parent for the child, or if it's a number that we don't have and the student has it on their cell phone, the student can bring the phone to school; they're just not allowed to use it during instructional time," Alejandro said.

Perez expressed concern about the requirement to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms, stating she doesn't want her children being taught any religion at school.

"The 10 Commandments do have to be posted in the classroom, but you know, our teachers are not teaching anything about that," Alejandro said.

Parents with any questions or concerns can contact the district by email or by calling at 361-767-6600.

"Even with all the updated changes, I would say the best way to kick off the school year is just support the district, support your child, and let's have a great year," Alejandro said.

Robstown ISD's first day of school will be August 13, 2025.

