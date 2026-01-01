Jacob Daniels was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and relocated to Corpus Christi in 2010. He is a proud graduate of Flour Bluff High School and proudly wears the nickname “bluff rat” as a badge of honor.

Jacob earned his Bachelor’s degree in Communications with a concentration in Journalism from Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK). While at TAMUK, he hosted a country music radio show and served as Sports Editor.

During his senior year, Jacob was named Editor-in-Chief of The South Texan, the university’s longest-running newspaper. He led coverage during the university’s centennial year, managing a team of student journalists.

As a multimedia journalist, Jacob is enthusiastic about telling community-focused stories that highlight his South Texas audience.

Outside of the newsroom, Jacob is an avid long-distance runner. If you’re lucky, you might catch him running down Whitecap Beach in the early mornings!