A dry pond in Flour Bluff is giving researchers at Texas A&M Corpus Christi a window into what's happening underground — and what it could mean for local wildlife and wetlands.

TAMU-CC researchers are studying Flour Bluff's wetlands to understand how fresh and salt water connect beneath the surface. Using sound waves sent into the ground, the team is mapping underground layers to track how water moves — and where it might be slowing down or stopping.

Muhamed Elshalkany, a TAMU-CC PhD student with the Center for Water Supply Studies, described how the process works.

Dry pond in Flour Bluff is helping scientists study wetlands and underground water flow

"So we hit the ground, we send sound wave into the ground and propagate through the subsurface layers until it reaches contrast between the layers, difference between each layer, and it come get back to the G phones," Elshalkany said.

Dr. Audrey Douglas, a TAMU-CC adjunct faculty member with the Center for Water Supply Studies, offered a simpler way to think about it.

"So think of water flowing down a river. It flows through the ground also, but if you reach a clay layer or a dam, it's going to be stopped or it's going to move a lot slower," Douglas said.

That underground movement — or lack of it — is at the heart of what researchers are trying to understand.

"So that's what we're looking at. Is there in the ground some sort of layer in the sediment that is slowing down or stopping groundwater flow?" Douglas said.

The research goes beyond tracking water. Douglas explained that when these ponds dry out, it can hurt local marine life and birds. Students from Flour Bluff ISD are also part of the effort, learning firsthand why these wetlands matter.

Sarah King, a senior at Flour Bluff High School, said the work hits close to home.

"It feels amazing that this information is getting out there. Bird conservation is something that is definitely really important to me and with the drought going on and the loss of water, it's definitely affecting those coastal birds," King said.

By studying underground water movement and involving students in conservation, researchers hope to protect Flour Bluff's wetlands for wildlife and future generations.

Testing is expected to continue as researchers work to better understand how water moves beneath the surface.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!