Update: Investigators say cause undetermined in Feb. 23 fire that damaged 14 boats at Marker 37 Marina

A fire that broke out in the early morning hours of Feb. 23 at Marker 37 Marina on South Padre Island Drive damaged 14 boats, 21 boat stalls and approximately 300 feet of pier and investigators say the exact cause may never be known.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department was dispatched around 3:45 a.m. and arrived to find multiple boats engulfed in flames along a section of the docks. Heavy flames and thick black smoke filled the sky as crews worked to contain the blaze.

Battalion Chief Cody Eyring said the fire was concentrated in one area of the marina.

"The main area of fire involvement was the little L-shape of the boat slips right by Scoopies," Eyring said.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. No buildings were involved and no injuries were reported.

The vessels involved include both commercial and privately owned boats. Not all of the boats were insured.

Some boat owners learned about the fire before they even arrived at the marina. Captain David Ramcharam said he and his crew were already on their way when they got the news.

"We actually were supposed to pull our boat out this morning, but on the way here, we found out that there was a fire going on," Ramcharam said.

Ramcharam said his boats were spared, but he described the broader toll the fire is taking on those who were not as fortunate.

"Devastated for everybody here that was affected, of course. Business-wise, we have to wait to see when they clean up and clear out, waiting on the fire marshals to give us an all-clear to be able to go in and inspect the boats and the area and stuff," Ramcharam said.

For some, the damage carries a deeper personal meaning. Timothy Charo, the artist behind the murals painted along the walls of Marker 37, said the location holds a special place in his life.

"It's semi-depressing, but I guess it can be rebuilt. And if they need me to do more artwork, I definitely will. This job got me through a real rough time of my life. So, I mean, this place means a lot to me. I got a lot of years into this and a lot of my artwork," Charo said.

Investigators determined the fire originated in the southeast corner of the boat dock. However, due to the extent of the damage, the specific cause could not be determined. Limited video footage was available, and the severity of the destruction made it impossible to pinpoint what started the fire. The case is currently open but inactive unless new information surfaces.

Snoopy's Pier restaurant and Scoopy's Ice Cream Shop are open for business. Marker 37 Marina Retail Store will remain closed until further notice. Cleanup and restoration efforts are currently underway.

