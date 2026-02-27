Dozens of Trump supporters gathered at Water's Edge Park Friday morning to show their support for President Trump.

Dozens of Trump supporters hold Trump Train ahead of President's visit to Corpus Christi

The President is scheduled to speak at the Port of Corpus Christi at 3:30 p.m. Friday, but several decided to gather at 9 a.m. support the president.

Several vendors were also on hand to sell Trump merchandise.

Around 10:30 a.m., those supporters got into their vehicles, many carrying U.S. flags and Trump flags and they made their way down Shoreline Boulevard to Brewster St. Icehouse-Downtown, which is located near the Port where the President is expected to speak about his administration's push for expanded domestic energy production.

