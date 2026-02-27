Flour Bluff Native Brings Mental Health Care Back Home

Flour Bluff native Dr. Megan Talley has returned to her hometown with a mission: making mental health care more accessible to the community that shaped her. Talley, a graduate of Flour Bluff High School, recently relocated her practice, South Texas Mental Health Associates, to the heart of the neighborhood.

“Bringing the business specifically to the Bluff is super important to me because it really feels like a full circle moment,” Talley said. “This is the community where I grew up. This is where I was raised. This is what shaped me into who I am today. And it's really special to bring mental health care back here to Flour Bluff.”

Mental health support is increasingly critical. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five U.S. adults lives with a mental illness, and nearly half of Americans will meet the criteria for a disorder at some point in their lifetime. Talley says the new location isn’t just convenient — it’s about building connections within the community.

Dr. John Lusins, a psychiatrist at the clinic, explained how the practice goes beyond traditional office hours to meet patients where they are. “We consider ourselves community partners. The biggest thing that we can offer is the connections,” Lusins said.

For those who can’t step away from a 9-to-5 schedule, the clinic provides flexible appointments. “We particularly say policemen, firemen, teachers — people that can't get that time away from those jobs. I’ve treated and talked to more police officers in their cars on their break and teachers out in the parking lot during their break… offering those appointments to make sure that we do it on their time,” Lusins said.

The clinic is staffed with psychiatrists, therapists, and social workers, offering therapy, medication management, and specialized treatments. Flexible hours and telepsychiatry make care accessible to everyone in the community, and the clinic accepts all forms of insurance.

With this move, Talley and her team hope to make mental health care a seamless part of life in Flour Bluff — providing support, treatment, and connection right where people live.

