Jordan Benavides joined the KRIS 6 team in June 2026 as a Multimedia Journalist focused on Kleberg, Brooks and Kenedy counties.

Jordan earned his Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Media from The University of North Texas in May 2026 (Go Mean Green!). During his time in Denton, he worked with award-winning student run news station NTTV as a live reporter and producer.

But before that Jordan graduated from Ray High School in 2022. Born and raised right here in Corpus Christi, Jordan is back home to report in the Coastal Bend.

When he’s not at work he spends time out with his loved ones, and with his orange tabby cat Garfield. He’s a huge fan of pro wrestling, movies, and live music.