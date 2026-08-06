Coastal Bend realtors and Communities in Schools give new shoes to students

KINGSVILLE, Texas —

Communities in Schools and the Coastal Bend Association of Realtors have partnered to provide new shoes to Kingsville students ahead of the new school year.

The event begins with Communities in Schools identifying students who may be dealing with financial hardships or other factors that prevent them from getting the supplies they need. The Coastal Bend Association of Realtors raises funds and provides the shoes.

Coastal Bend realtors and Communities in Schools give new shoes to Kingsville students

Briana Morales, the director of events and communications for the Coastal Bend Association of Realtors, said the event can have a meaningful impact on the community.

"When kids have a new pair of shoes to go back to school in, it gives them a little more confidence and hopefully helps them do better in school. It's one less thing they have to worry about."

Educator Jennifer Taylor said she sees that impact firsthand.

"It gives me such a wholesome feeling because a lot of the parents when they leave here they're so thankful; they just want to let you know thank you so much for calling, thank you for reaching out to us. Because money is tight for everyone right now."

Parent Lionel Molina said the experience was deeply meaningful for his family.

"Looking at that smile, I mean it's priceless. I wasn't able to do this out of my own pocket. The community did this. And it's wonderful. It means a lot."

The students themselves were equally enthusiastic. When asked what they were most excited about, responses ranged from seeing friends and learning more, to sporting new shoes for a busy year of activities and seeing favorite teachers. One student even joked about getting away from dad.

The Coastal Bend Association of Realtors has helped provide more than 1,300 pairs of shoes to students in need throughout the Coastal Bend.

The first day of school for Kingsville ISD is August 24.

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