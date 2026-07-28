Kingsville student athlete headed to Junior Olympics in 400m hurdles competition

A Kingsville student athlete is heading to the Junior Olympics after earning his spot at a regional qualifier for the 400-meter hurdles.

Tien Duong, a junior at H.M. King High School, entered the regional qualifier ranked 7th — with only the top 6 finishers advancing to the Junior Olympics. He placed 3rd, securing his place at the national competition in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kingsville student headed to Junior Olympics in hurdles

"I'm really glad I have this opportunity to run and represent the Kingsville community with pride," Duong said.

The district recognized Duong in a ceremony on July 21st to congratulate him on his achievement. He says he is not done yet.

"After the race I felt like I still had some more in me. I just had to find it. I'm going to find it at Junior Olympics this upcoming week," Duong said.

With the city of Kingsville rallying behind him, Duong says he is grateful for the support, especially from his family.

Jordan Benavides

"I mean I'm really grateful for them, my parents, my coaches, God, and my grandpa of course. I mean without them I really wouldn't be here, where I'm standing today. And my dad, he always wakes up 6 in the morning. And I know it's hard to wake up 6 in the morning," Duong said.

Duong says he is ready to bring his best to represent his community on the national stage.

"I'm excited to compete against the best," Duong said.

The Junior Olympics take place on August 3rd.

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