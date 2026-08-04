KINGSVILLE, Texas —

Harvill's Coffee House is back open in downtownKingsville after an unexpected closure that lastedabout a month.

Formerly known as Mr. Bruce's Coffee House, thedowntown community hotspot has reopenedunder its new name, and customers are alreadyreturning to celebrate with a cup of coffee.

Harvill's Coffee House reopens in downtown Kingsville after unexpected closure

Regular customer Dr. Alexander Castro wasamong those who returned on reopening day.

"When they reopened, my friend and I decided tocome today to kinda get a lot of our work done,"Castro said.

Hannah Gore, who is new to the area, was alsoamong those stopping in.

"It's really cool to hear that this is his coffee shopand why it's open... and the coffee is good too,"Gore said.

Faith Escamilla, who has followed Mr. Bruce'scoffee shops since 2022, was not surprised tosee him return.

"Mr. Bruce has always been able to come backand serve the community so it's just kind of await and see until how long it would take him tocome back again," Escamilla said.

Employees like Jay Reyes are also happy to beback.

"I'm glad I get to be back, this is where I belong.Making people smile with a cup of coffee," Reyessaid.

I sat down with owner Bruce Harvill to catch upover a cup of coffee and asked what hadchanged since we last met.

"Last time we met until now? We were closed forabout a month. And my wife decided we neededto do something because there wasn't enough forpeople to do and she said, 'Well Bruce if it makesyou happy, just buy it,'" Harvill said.

When the shop closed, Harvill was prepared toretire for good. But he says one thing brought himback.

"My staff is the reason why I had to open back up.They're like family," Harvill said.

Harvill's Coffee House is open Monday throughFriday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9a.m. to 5 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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