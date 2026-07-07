Corpus Christi youth baseball team travels to Cincinnati thanks to Reds' Jose Trevino

A Corpus Christi 15u baseball team got a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati last week, made possible by Cincinnati Reds teammates Jose Trevino and Will Benson.

Trevino and Benson both share a passion for giving back to their communities and supporting youth athletics. The two host annual baseball and softball tournaments under the banner of Trevi's World Series and decided to reward the top division with a 3-game series at Great American Ballpark, home of the MLB Cincinnati Reds. The Diablos, representing Texas, faced the Georgia Stars in the series, which began July 5, falling 2-1.

Beyond the games themselves, players enjoyed a full stadium tour, pre-game batting practice passes, a meet and greet with Reds players, coaches and front office staff, and sightseeing around the Cincinnati area. The trip also included a training session at the Reds Youth Academy.

Trevi's World Series is organized by Trevino and L'Erin Hampton of 24 Sports. In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the two said the event has grown into something bigger than baseball.

"Trevi's World Series has always been about more than baseball. It's about inspiring young athletes, strengthening families, supporting local businesses, and creating experiences that leave a lasting impact long after the final out," the statement said.

The tournament also sparked a broader conversation about youth sports infrastructure in Corpus Christi. Following last year's event, Trevino and Hampton met with city leadership to discuss the future of youth sports facilities. The city has since publicly committed more than $7 million toward improvements at Greenwood Sports Complex, with construction already underway.

That investment is also a major reason Trevi's World Series will return to Corpus Christi, scheduled for December 3-6.

"We're encouraged to see the City publicly commit more than $7 million toward improvements at Greenwood Sports Complex," the statement said. "Jose and I have always believed the kids and families of Corpus Christi deserve first-class facilities. We're grateful the City has publicly made that same commitment, and we're excited to see that vision become a reality."

For players like Oscar Cavazos III and JJ De Los Santos, the trip to Cincinnati was years in the making.

"I've been with these guys for a long time, it's going to be really big going with them too," Cavazos III said.

"I've been around these people my whole life and it means a lot, especially because I know they put a lot of work in," De Los Santos said.

Player Stephen Orta said the experience will stay with the team long after the final out.

"It's awesome, it's something we'll be able to remember for the rest of our lives and it's just going to be a great experience getting to go play there," Orta said.

Coach Oscar Cavazos Jr. has watched these players grow up and said the trip carried weight beyond the game itself.

"Oh, they're my babies. They're my babies. I love 'em. I've seen them grow up, I've seen them mature," Cavazos Jr. said.

For Cavazos Jr., the exposure the series provided could open doors that extend well past the diamond.

"They want to play professional sports, that's every kid's dream, but getting an opportunity to go to college and possibly for free, that's everything. And this exposure is going to help them do that. There's going to be a lot of people watching, that's all they need is one college to see them and get them in," Cavazos Jr. said.

Despite falling 2-1 in the series, the coach said he hopes the bright lights of a major league stadium are just the beginning for his players.

"They're going to go play out there for free today, but hopefully one day they're playing in a major league stadium for a lot of money," Cavazos Jr. said.

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