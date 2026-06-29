Mr. Bruce's Coffee House in Kingsville closing its doors after 7 months in business

Mr. Bruce's Coffee House in Kingsville is closing its doors, the business announced Monday. The coffee house, which opened 7 months ago, will serve its last cup on June 30.

For many in the community, the shop became more than a place to grab coffee.

Popular Kingsville coffee shop becomes latest downtown closure

"We've been coming here for several months now, when we discovered it it was just a breath of fresh air for Kingsville," regular customer Lee Lobeck said.

Owner Bruce Harvill confirmed the closure is imminent.

The news hit staff hard, particularly because of how little notice they received.

"It just sucks, it's a bad situation. Especially when I heard the closing date would be — I believe it was nine days — that was a big shock for me because I knew I wouldn't even have time to find a new job before this place closes," employee Alec Schurg said.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the owner and staff say they are leaving with gratitude.

"I understand life changes, so you close one book and open another," Harvill said.

For Schurg, the coffee house became a second home.

"Even if I'm just on my phone, I'd rather be here than at my house just by myself, so I'd definitely consider this place a 2nd home," Schurg said.

The closure adds to a growing list of small businesses leaving Kingsville's downtown area. Still, Harvill remains hopeful about the community's future.

"There's other people out there in the community that I know can welcome people in and once we unify as a community we can get a lot of stuff done," Harvill said.

As the final days wind down, Harvill's message to the community is simple.

"Just enjoy each other's company, that's my goal here, and I hope the goal for the community is bring people together," Harvill said.

Mr. Bruce's Coffee House will continue to operate until June 30. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

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