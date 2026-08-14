2 dead, several hospitalized in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 361 near Corpus Christi

Two people are dead and several others are hospitalized following a four-vehicle collision on Highway 361 Friday afternoon.

Corpus Christi Police received the initial call at 3:40 p.m. reporting the crash. The collision involved four vehicles and resulted in multiple casualties, with several people transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The fatal crash occurred near the Mayan Princess, prompting authorities to shut down the highway in both directions as emergency crews responded to the scene.

The extent of injuries to the hospitalized victims has not been released. The identities of the two people killed are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Highway 361 remained closed in both directions as investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash and clear the scene. The closure created significant traffic delays in the area.

Tuesday's crash comes just three days after a head-on collision on Highway 361 at Access Road 2 in Port Aransas killed one person and seriously injured another Monday evening. Authorities shut down the highway for more than 4 hours following that crash.

This is a developing story. This report will be updated as more information becomes available from authorities.

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