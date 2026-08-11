Fatal head-on collision on Highway 361 in Port Aransas kills one, injures another

A head-on collision on Highway 361 at Access Road 2 in Port Aransas killed one person and seriously injured another Monday evening, forcing authorities to shut down the highway for more than 4 hours.

Emergency units from ESD #2 and the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the crash at approximately 7 p.m. Jarrod Fangman, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic investigators determined the at-fault driver was traveling southbound on Highway 361 when they crossed into the northbound lane and into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Witness statements corroborated the findings, confirming the southbound driver swerved into the opposing lane before the collision.

ESD 2

The at-fault driver sustained serious injuries and was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Investigators do not suspect alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Highway 361 was shut down in both directions, causing significant traffic delays. The highway remained closed until just after 11 p.m. as investigators documented the scene and cleared the wreckage. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes during the closure.

Fangman's family has been notified. The investigation remains ongoing.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!