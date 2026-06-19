Summer crackdown on impaired driving underway in Texas as TxDOT launches new safety campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extra police are hitting Texas roads this summer to catch impaired drivers as TxDOT launches a new campaign reminding Texans to drive safe and sober.

Impaired driving killed more than 1,200 Texans last year. Sue Beatty experienced that loss firsthand when she lost her daughter Carly to an impaired driver in 2019. Beatty is now urging people to use rideshares.

"All of the pain and heartache that our family and her friends have been through could have been avoided if the driver had just made the right choice to not drive while impaired," Beatty said.

Increased patrols will run until July 6. TxDOT warns a DWI could cost drivers up to $17,000 in fines.

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