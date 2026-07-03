Kleberg County holds second annual Independence Day celebration in Kingsville on July 4, 2026

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County is doubling down on Fourth of July festivities this year, marking both America's 250th birthday and Kingsville's 122nd with its second annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Kleberg County Courthouse, where the city's annual Independence Day Parade will step off and march down Kleberg Avenue. The parade concludes at Maggie Salinas Pavilion, where attendees can enjoy refreshments and compete for prizes.

From there, the city is debuting a new Historic Downtown Walking Tour, giving participants a chance to explore Kingsville's past through the iconic buildings and businesses that helped shape it.

The celebration continues at JK Northway and Dick Kleberg Park, where the Kleberg County Bull Bash Rodeo — hosted by DRH Cattle Co. — takes center stage. Families can also enjoy vendors, food trucks, carnival rides, live music, a cricket tournament sponsored by the City of Kingsville and a special tribute to veterans.

The night wraps up with a 20-minute fireworks display.

A full schedule of events is available at kingsvilletexas.com/4th-of-july.

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