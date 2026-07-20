5 killed in Sinton crash at intersection with history of accidents, improvement plans still in development

Five people died Saturday morning when a Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a Toyota Tundra at the intersection of US-77 access road and State Highway 89 in Sinton.

The Texas Highway Patrol responded to the crash at approximately 8:30 a.m. on July 18. Troopers determined a 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling southbound on the US-77 access road failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and was struck on its passenger side by a 2011 Toyota Tundra traveling south on State Highway 89.

The driver of the Jeep, Samantha Cruz, 37, of Corpus Christi, was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers Sara Cruz, 63, Sonia Montes, 64, and Sallie Montes, 61, were also pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 8 Judge Leslie Pullin. A fifth occupant, Ruben Cruz, 68, was transported by Halo Flight to Christus Spohn Shoreline, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 46-year-old male driver of the Tundra and his two sons, ages 15 and 11, from San Antonio were not seriously injured but were transported to Northwest Emergency Room as a precaution.

The intersection of US-77 and State Highway 89 has seen 89 crashes over the last 10 years.

In October 2021, TxDOT proposed the US-77 Sinton Improvement Project, which would address the intersection. The proposal states its goal is to improve safety and mobility by upgrading US-77 at Sinton.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Rickey Dailey said the project will begin within a year and will include the installation of a signalized intersection at that location.

San Pat County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said it is an issue he has been watching closely.

"We started taking some note in 2019 with the Department of Public Safety about this intersection that continues to kill people. 5 this past weekend."

With plans for improvement still in development, Rivera said drivers should navigate the intersection with extra caution.

"You've got to be patient with traffic. You know, this highway intersection is very common because Steel Dynamics is close by. A lot of traffic comes through here every day. A stop intersection is a stop intersection, any way you look at it, you've got to stop. It's a matter of paying attention."

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Texas Highway Patrol office in Sinton.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!