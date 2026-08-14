Kingsville ISD falls short on state report card again, but leaders say change is coming

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville Independent School District received a score of 66 on the Texas Education Agency's latest school report cards, marking the fourth consecutive year the district has scored below 70.

Despite the low mark, district leaders say the score represents meaningful progress.

"It's a D... but it's an improvement from where it was last year and years before," a district official said.

MORE: CHECK YOUR DISTRICT RATING HERE

Superintendent Dr. Martinez, who began her tenure with Kingsville ISD in August 2025, said turning around years of underperformance takes time.

"In one year to change four, five years of low performance? It takes a little bit to turn things around, it takes time to change a mindset," Martinez said.

Martinez said the urgency for change was clear from the moment she stepped into the role.

"When I first took over as superintendent for Kingsville ISD, I understood the need for change. The board understood the need for change, the community understood the need for change, so we got to work," Martinez said.

With new leadership and a shift in mindset, the district believes it has changed its momentum heading forward.

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