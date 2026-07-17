Water levels at Lake Corpus Christi rise to 33% as more gains expected from Hill Country rains

Lake Corpus Christi is at 33% capacity on Friday, up significantly from the roughly 12% recorded six months ago, when drought conditions were severely affecting the lake.

Lake Corpus Christi water levels rise, more gains expected

KRIS 6 meteorologists say water levels will likely continue to rise over the next week as a result of heavy rains and flooding in the Hill Country earlier this week.

I was out at the lake Friday, checking water levels ahead of what could be a notable increase as runoff from the northern part of the watershed makes its way down.

While the exact amount of water expected to reach the lake remains uncertain, observers have been keeping a close eye on conditions.

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