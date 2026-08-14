Kingsville ISD celebrates grand reopening of Kleberg Elementary School

KINGSVILLE, Texas —

Kingsville ISD officially reopened Kleberg Elementary School on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony after weeks of preparation to bring the long-dormant campus back into use.

The ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance to a newly raised flag in front of the school, followed by a visit to the school's rain garden, where administrators thanked staff for their efforts.

Kingsville ISD reopens Kleberg Elementary School

Superintendent Dr. Luz Martinez said the reopening reflects the strength of the broader community.

"We are really blessed to have the Kingsville ISD community and the Kingsville community come together to make this possible," Martinez said.

Martinez said the work ahead will require continued dedication from everyone involved.

"The work ahead is heavy, the work ahead is intentional, the work ahead is going to be purposeful, and it's going to be collaborative. It will take all of us," Martinez said.

School Principal Nicole Lovelady said she is looking forward to what comes next for students.

"Seeing how excited they're going to be to meet their teacher, see their classrooms, to make new friends and... it's the kids... it all comes back to the kids. That's what I'm excited about," Lovelady said.

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