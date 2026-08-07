Judge Rudy Madrid reveals Kleberg County courthouse restoration project to Kingsville community

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas —

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid announced the county secured a grant to fund the restoration of the historic Kleberg County Courthouse during a community gathering outside the courthouse Thursday.

Madrid posted a flyer to Facebook on Aug. 3 advertising a large announcement, along with free food, games and live music for Kingsville residents.

A few hours into the gathering, Madrid revealed the grant award to the crowd.

Judge Madrid reveals courthouse restoration project in Kingsville

"When its all said and done, it should be about a 40 million dollar project. To make it done right and to make it last another 150 years," Madrid said.

Madrid said his team competed against other Texas counties for the grant funding.

"We competed against some heavy hitters in the state of Texas. Can't be more proud of our team here in Kleberg County," Madrid said.

While specifics on the restoration plan are still being finalized, Madrid shared details about the funding secured so far.

"Right now I know we got awarded a little under 10 million, but they're fighting for more because it'll cost more than that," Madrid said.

Madrid said the county has already worked out a plan to keep courthouse operations running during construction. Kleberg County reached an agreement with Kingsville Independent School District to temporarily relocate courthouse staff to Perez Elementary School, which was recently closing.

Madrid also spoke about what the project means to him personally.

"I retired from the Navy in 2013 and took office in 2014 and this has been my dream ever since," Madrid said.

Madrid credited town historian Maggie Salinas, 93, with inspiring his commitment to the project. Salinas worked at the courthouse as a young girl, and her parents worked there as well.

"We did it for her in honor of her, so we dedicate it to her tonight," Madrid said.

Jordan Benavides

Historical Development Board member Salinas also addressed the crowd during the event.

"I've been talking to myself all day saying don't get emotional, but it's very difficult when I think about this beautiful courthouse," Salinas said.

The night featured live music from Kingsville's own Daniel Jacobs, along with food and activities for the community.

Madrid said the turnout reflected what the project is truly about.

"What we did wasn't for us, it was for the community. This is their courthouse, they own it, and we work for them," Madrid said.

Neighbors gathered on the courthouse lawn to enjoy food and live music together, all with only two days notice and a strong turnout to show for it.

"We called a last minute little BBQ pachanga on the lawn, and they showed up," Madrid said.

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