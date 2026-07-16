Texas A&M Kingsville launches new College of Nursing and Health Professions this fall

Texas A&M University-Kingsville has created a new College of Nursing and Health Professions, following approval from the Texas A&M University System and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

The new college, effective Sept. 1, 2026, has received approval for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and an RN-BSN program. A Bachelor of Science in Nursing option is pending approval from the Texas Board of Nursing. The college is currently accepting applications for the RN-BSN program for Fall 2026 and taking interest applications for a Master of Science in Nursing and a pre-licensure BSN, which includes students who hold an LVN license.

The university says the program creates more opportunities for students interested in the healthcare field who want to stay close to home.

"Expansion in the allied healthcare space will provide the opportunity for students in South Texas to obtain the knowledge and skills needed to meet the healthcare demands of their communities close to home," Dr. Denise Neill said. "Students who might not choose to seek a career in a health-related field if they had to go to a larger city, will have the opportunity to stay home and still obtain an education."

Neill, the inaugural director of Rural Nursing and Health Sciences, says the program addresses a critical gap in rural communities.

"Rural healthcare is complex," Neill said. "Distance to providers can mean that injuries and illness are not treated in a timely manner, which contributes to poorer outcomes. Exposing providers to the needs and benefits can influence these providers in training to locate in our areas."

Neill believes the program has the potential to make a broader impact on rural South Texas by building trust between patients and providers who understand the local culture.

"What it'll do is create more nurses that understand the culture of this community, and that means people will trust them with their healthcare needs, and that is the ultimate thing that makes a difference; being able to trust your providers," Neill said.

University President Dr. Robert Vela Jr., a native of the South Texas area, says he understands the significance of the program and the need it addresses.

"There has been such a need, such a longing in our community for quality healthcare," Vela said.

Vela says he understands the uncertainty residents in rural towns face when it comes to healthcare, and hopes the new college will help change that.

"I want to get to a point to say no you're not going to compromise healthcare," Vela said.

The new college will house undergraduate and graduate nursing programs, as well as health profession degrees currently in the Department of Clinical Health Sciences, including Communications Science and Disorders, Social Work, Nutrition, and Dietetics. A Master of Science in Nursing has been approved by the Board of Regents and is under review at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, with a submission to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges planned for later this summer.

The creation of the College of Nursing and Health Professions is part of a broader push by the university into the allied healthcare space. The Texas A&M College of Medicine recently announced the launch of its Rural Campus–Kingsville, and along with the College of Pharmacy, has established the Regional Rural Med Camp — a two-day program for South Texas students ages 14 to 18 who are interested in healthcare careers.

Dr. James Palmer, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, says the timing reflects national workforce trends.

"Healthcare and nursing professions remain among the fastest-growing occupational fields in the nation," Palmer said. "Current U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projections indicate that healthcare occupations will continue to outpace average job growth through 2034, driven by increasing healthcare demands, an aging population, and workforce shortages. Texas continues to demand nurses and allied health professionals, reinforcing the critical need for educational pathways that prepare students for healthcare careers. In fact, by 2033, nursing employment in Texas is projected to grow by 6%, outpacing the average for all occupations."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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