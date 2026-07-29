The city of Kingsville is creating a new 20-year growth plan, and officials are asking residents for ideas to help shape it.

The new comprehensive plan is funded by a $300,000 grant from the Texas General Land Office. The plan covers downtown development, housing, parks, infrastructure and transportation.

Kingsville seeks public input on 20-year growth plan for the city's future

Manny Salazar, Kingsville's Planning and Development Services Director, said the effort is about more than just planning.

"It's a way of driving investment for the municipality. It's a way for the community to provide input on what they want to see in Kingsville, how they want our town to develop over the next 10, 20 years," Salazar said.

Jordan Benavides

City officials are holding meetings to make sure residents have an opportunity to make themselves heard for years to come.

Kingsville resident Taylor Goodspeed said she hopes the plan brings lasting change.

"Hopefully this can bring something more solidified to kind of bring more tradition to the town and, you know, make it more attractive for other people to come visit us, stay, spend their money here, eat at our restaurants, stay at our hotels, shop at our local businesses," Goodspeed said.

Jordan Benavides

An online survey is also available for residents to provide input on the city and how they think it can improve. Students and visitors are also encouraged to participate. The survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

For more information, visit the City of Kingsville's website.

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