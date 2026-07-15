Kingsville Pointe Apartments face scrutiny from residents over maintenance concerns

Residents at Kingsville Pointe Apartments in Kingsville say they have been waiting weeks — sometimes months — for repairs to issues that impact their daily lives.

Glenda Garcia Gummings moved to Kingsville Pointe in 2023 expecting a normal rental experience. Since then, she says she has dealt with mold, flooding, and other issues she claims management has ignored.

"I called somebody; nobody came. I called again, nobody came," Garcia Gummings said.

She says the issues have made life difficult and that she is not alone.

"My neighbor upstairs, she was out of a restroom for a week and a half. No shower. She would come down to mine, use the restroom. Take her babies a bath," Garcia Gummings said.

Judy Barrientes says A/C problems make it hard to sleep at night.

"There's 3 bedrooms upstairs and there's no way you can sleep in them, they're so hot. So I've had to accommodate myself and sleep in the living room with an AC that we had to purchase ourselves," Barrientes said.

"We're human beings. Nobody deserves to live this way," Barrientes said.

I reached out to Rockstar Capital Management Group, the company in charge of the property. In a statement dated July 10, 2026, the company said it takes every maintenance concern seriously and noted that Kingsville Pointe is a historic apartment community originally constructed more than 70 years ago.

"Properties of this age require continuous maintenance and ongoing capital investment," the statement said.

According to the statement, since acquiring the community in 2022, Rockstar Capital Management has invested approximately $1.2 million in capital improvements and property upgrades, including plumbing and re-piping projects, HVAC replacements, roof repairs, exterior improvements, flooring, appliances, and additional repairs.

The company also noted it maintains an on-site maintenance team and uses a work order management system to prioritize and document resident service requests.

"If the resident, or any other resident, believes additional maintenance concerns exist that have not been submitted through our normal maintenance process, we encourage them to notify our management office immediately so the issues can be documented, investigated, and addressed as promptly as possible," the statement said.

The statement also addressed photographs and videos from current and former residents the company received, noting that Rockstar Capital Management is unable to independently verify their origin, date, location, or authenticity without additional context.

"Rockstar Capital Management remains committed to providing safe, quality housing for our residents while continually investing in the long-term improvement of our communities," the statement said.

Other residents have also voiced concerns online, noting issues including raw sewage flooding the area, structural concerns, and mold dating back to 2022.

On the day this story was set to air, a resident shared a message they received from the management company stating that the company was aware of the reporting on the concerns, and that they "recognize there is always more work to do... and remain committed to improving our community." The company also encouraged residents to reach out if they have unresolved issues.

Renters in Texas have limited protections, but resources are available for those dealing with severe issues in their apartment units in Kingsville.

Send a dated, certified letter to your property management notifying them of the issue.

If the condition of your home affects your health or safety, the property typically has 7 days to repair it.

If the condition remains, call to schedule a city inspection with code enforcement.

Kingsville's Code Compliance office can be reached at 361-595-8093.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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