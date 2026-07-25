Kingsville city officials say proper procedures were followed after July 15 water line break

A water line break in Kingsville on July 15 left residents with a major drop in water pressure and questions about whether the city properly handled the incident. City officials say they followed all required state procedures.

A concerned resident said they contacted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and were told the city had not reported the incident. However, KRIS 6 confirmed with both TCEQ and city officials that the incident was indeed reported.

City officials say they followed proper state procedures throughout the outage.

"We contacted TCEQ, let them know what happened, that the pressure had dropped. And so we followed the flow chart of TCEQ's protocols."

The city says chlorine levels stayed above minimum requirements during the outage and that four water samples were tested the following day.

"Bac T samples came back negative, we sent those results to TCEQ."

All four samples came back negative for bacteria.

The city also says an emergency text alert was requested but never went out.

Following a resident complaint, TCEQ opened an investigation into the incident.

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