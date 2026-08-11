Ricardo ISD clothing closet helps students in need start the school year fresh

KINGSVILLE, Texas —

Back-to-school shopping can be stressful for many families, but for some, it may not be possible at all.

In Ricardo, Ricardo ISD is working to make sure every student in need has a fresh outfit for the new year.

Ricardo ISD clothing closet helps students in need dress for success

Jennifer Taylor, the Communities in Schools site coordinator for Ricardo ISD, launched a school clothing closet stocked entirely through donations after noticing students were coming to school without basic necessities.

"The first need that I saw was a student with a pair of tennis shoes that were basically talking," Taylor said.

Taylor began reaching out to parents and community members for help.

"I noticed the need for clothes, so I started asking parents and you know just local people who lived around... do you have any donations that you can send? Just gently used clothes, and the donations started pouring in," Taylor said.

The closet is only the beginning. Taylor said she has a larger vision for the space.

"Phase two will be a hygiene corner inside that closet because I want every child to feel that if they need something, whether it be a toothbrush or deodorant or feminine products they can come in, no hesitation, and I will give them what they need," Taylor said.

Superintendent Dr. Gina Garza said programs like the clothing closet reflect the district's broader mission.

"It's part of what we do. Our, our job is not just to do the basics of math and reading and writing and all of that, but ensure that students have a holistic educational experience. That when they walk into our district, they feel loved, they feel cared about," Garza said.

Taylor said she wants every student to know they have someone in their corner.

"I just basically want kids to know that they can come to Mrs. Taylor and we're gonna get you what you need and if I don't have it, you know what? I'm gonna find it for you," Taylor said.

Anyone interested in donating can reach out to Taylor directly at jtaylor@ricardoisd.us or by contacting the school's front office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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