Raegan Garvin

Raegan is thrilled to bring her passion for storytelling to the KRIS 6 News team. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma, where she reported and anchored for OU Nightly while building her skills both on camera and behind the scenes. She also gained hands-on experience as an intern at Houston’s KHOU.

Raised in Katy, Texas, Raegan is a proud Texan at heart, who loves connecting with people and sharing the stories that matter most to their communities. When she’s not reporting, you can find her at the beach, reading a good book, crafting, building with Legos, or spending time with animals. After 19 years as a competitive cheerleader, she brings performance under pressure, teamwork, and determination to everything she does. Raegan is excited to call the Coastal Bend home and looks forward to getting to know the people and places that make South Texas special.

