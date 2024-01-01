Diamond Dickson joins the KRIS 6 Weather team as a Meteorologist. She was born and raised in Houston, Texas and comes to us from our sister station in Bryan/College Station and Waco, TX where she served as a morning anchor, multimedia journalist and producer.

She graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Multiplatform Journalism. During her time in the Dan Rather Communications Building, she had the opportunity to work with Dan Rather and his grandson, Martin Rather to produce his on-campus show ‘News and Guts Media,’ and receive a scholarship in his honor.

After graduation, she started her news career as a multimedia journalist in Amarillo, Texas. Shortly after, Diamond then attended Louisiana State University to pursue a Master of Science degree in Leadership and Human Resource Development and graduated in 2021. Now, she is enrolled at Mississippi State University, receiving her second bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology.

Diamond enjoys meeting new people in the community and learning more about the Coastal Bend.

In her spare time, she enjoys working out, cooking and trying new recipes, observing the weather, and visiting local coffee shops and eateries.