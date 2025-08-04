Cooler temperatures headed into the evening after this afternoon's storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! You can expect mostly sunny and hot temperatures today, along with some isolated showers and thunderstorms from the northeast. These storms brought strong winds and an overall temperature cool down headed into the evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A couple of stray showers and thunderstorms passed through a portion of our neighborhoods this afternoon. Another small round will be possible Tuesday afternoon.

The majority of our forecast will be focused on hot weather with high temperatures in the upper 90s. We get a slight break from super high 90-degree weather with the possibility of shower activity.

By mid-week, temperatures will trend in the upper 90s again through the weekend. We will stay on the lookout for heat advisories as heat index values continue to climb past 110ºF for an extended time.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with early afternoon showers possible

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a great Monday!