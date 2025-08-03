Sunday's Forecast: A hot and humid end to the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with hot temperatures, highs expected to be in the upper 90s, near 98ºF for Corpus Christi.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Many of our inland neighbors will see heat risk on a level 4 out 4 for extreme conditions as most neighborhoods will be in the triple digits. Throughout 12-6 p.m., we will see and feel our warmest conditions of the day. Feels-like temperatures will touch the triple-digits by the noon hour.

We could see another heat advisory in place like Saturday as feels-like temperatures soar upward of 110ºF.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: S 10-15 mph

Monday: Sunny and hot

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!