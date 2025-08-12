Temperatures heating up with another round of passing showers Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Temperatures are warming up before we get a brief cool down at the end of the week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Temperatures are touching the upper 90s before we see a bit of a break in hot temperatures Friday. We have another chance of rain Wednesday from the seabreeze, and another round of showers and thunderstorms Friday, headed into the weekend.
With temperatures warming, it is important to practice heat safety as feels-like temperatures will be upward of 105ºF in Corpus Christi. Most of our inland neighbors have consistently hit triple-digit weather with even warmer feels-like temperatures.
We are also keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Storm Erin continues to move west off the coast of Africa, also expected to become our first hurricane of the season and a major hurricane.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Sunny with passing showers
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
