Saturday's Forecast: Mostly clear skies tonight, rain chances on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We have another warm weekend with highs expected to be in the upper 90s.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Heat is still dominating the forecast but we do have small rain chances possible Sunday-Wednesday. We will have a low pressure system that can bring showers and storms to our area through mid week, helping cool down temperatures.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Sunny skies, light showers possible
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a great Saturday!