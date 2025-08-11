Mostly sunny with some passing afternoon showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Another warm week in store for us, but with more seasonal temperatures for the beginning half of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Small rain chances are also in the forecast through Tuesday from a mid-level disturbance along with a seabreeze. Rain chances will return at the end of the week.

As for heat, we can expect near-normal temperatures throughout the week, gradaully warming towards the end of the week. This is when we'll want to keep an eye on our heat risk, shifting from minor to moderate to moderate to major.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny with a chance of showers

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear conditions

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Monday!