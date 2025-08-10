Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunday's Forecast: Sunny skies with passing showers throughout the day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We wrapping up another weekend with temperatures becoming more seasonal and an opportunity to cool down with some showers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Seasonal temperatures are back this week with highs in the mid 90s. Heat advisories will not be likely this with temperatures being near-normal, therefore, feels-like temperatures for Corpus Christi will not exceed 110ºF for two or more hours.

Rain chances return today through mid-week before we return to a drier pattern. Low pressure will settle near the Texas coast, providing us the opportunity for some daily rain chances through Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny skies, light showers possible

Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Monday: Sunny with a chance of showers, thunderstorms

Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!

