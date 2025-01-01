Neighborhood News Reporter Jeydah Jenkins joined the KRIS 6 News Team in May 2025.

Jeydah fell in love with writing as a child when her schoolteachers often told her parents she “talked too much in class,” prompting her mother to give her a diary.

Deeply rooted in her Dominican heritage and African American background, Jeydah is passionate about connecting with diverse communities and reporting on stories that celebrate culture, the arts, and entertainment. As a strong advocate of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) she made history as the first Afro-Latina crowned Miss Clark Atlanta University (2021–2022), and she is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Jeydah actively serves on the Afro-Latino Task Force within the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) and is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) - using her voice to uplift Afro-Latino stories in media.

Her dedication to community service is clear in her past role as a 7th-grade English teacher in Atlanta and her efforts adopting an elementary classroom in her mother’s homeland of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. While in Atlanta, she also worked with SCRIPPS News, contributing to live national programming.

Now reporting in Texas, this proud Jersey Girl calls herself a blend of Hip-Hop and Bachata, and the Northern big-city skyline and Southern charm. She’s focused on covering the Westside and Northside neighborhoods, seeking stories that reflect the heart of the community.

When she’s not reporting, you can find her near the water, somewhere in the middle of a dance floor, cooking for her loved ones (especially her famous empanadas) or stuffing her face with seafood!