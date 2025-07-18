Corpus Christi hosts major diabetes conference addressing region's high diabetes rates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hundreds of healthcare professionals are meeting in Corpus Christi this week to learn better ways to help fight diabetes.

The Coastal Bend Health Education Center is hosting its 19th annual Diabetes Conference at the American Bank Center.

Organizers say Corpus Christi has the highest numbers of diabetes cases in the state, making the conference particularly significant for the region.

Pharmacists from across the country are attending the two-day event to gain more education on tools designed to manage diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

"We now have medications that don't only bring the sugar down, but prevent low blood sugar," Dr. James Mobley, San Patricio County Health Official, said.

While the conference is primarily focused on doctors and healthcare professionals, organizers say the public can also attend.

The last day of the conference is Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

